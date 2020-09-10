Apple mistakenly publishes four unannounced iPad Pro models

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple mistakenly confirmed four models of the iPad Pro that have not yet been announced, according to specialized sites.

The products were listed on Apple’s page for China and four models are listed, two of an 11-inch iPad Pro and two of a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to iPhone in Canada. Apple hasn’t said a peep about the launch of these tablets.

The models that were leaked are the A2229, A2228, A2231 and A2233. These models would be the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular; 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Apple would also be in plans to launch one more tablet that while not mentioned on Apple’s page, would make its debut soon as one. new low price tablet.

References to these models, says the Canadian site, have already been removed by Apple. In context, the registration numbers of the current models are A1876, A2014, A1895 and A1980, A2013, A1934 and A1979, none corresponding to the leaked models.

Reports of new iPads suggest that Apple will place the three cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro, now on the company’s professional tablets. Apple didn’t put two cameras on any of its iPad models and would make the leap from one camera to three cameras. These tablets, however, would not yet have 5G connectivity.

Apple does not comment on the reports.

