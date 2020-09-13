Apple may not hold an event to present the iPhone 9: report

OnLeaks



The crisis of coronavirus It could prevent Apple from holding an event to show the world the new iPhone 9.

Although Apple had not yet confirmed any events, many rumors indicated that the apple company had plans to make one at the end of March to present its new budget phone, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2). But according to reporters from outlets like MacRumors and Cult of Mac, the company has dropped the idea of ​​holding an event this month.

The reason is the same that has led to the cancellation of important technology events, including Facebook’s F8 or the MWC 2020: the coronavirus. According to the Cult of Mac, the city of Cupertino, where Apple’s headquarters are located and the Steve Jobs Theater where its events are held, is under the jurisdiction of the Santa Clara Department of Public Health. This department recently issued an order calling for the cancellation of mass gatherings within the county to contain the expansion of the coronavirus outbreak that affects the entire world. The order went into effect on March 11 and will last for three weeks. Apple’s event was rumored to take place on March 31, so the date would be within the ban period.

According to Cult of Mac, this decision by Apple would also have been influenced by delays in the production of the phones due to the coronavirus, since several plants in China have been closed for several days. Other reports also indicate that Apple could be forced to delay the launch of the new iPhone 12 for one or several months.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

