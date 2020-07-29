Apple Maps to Show COVID-19 Test Locations

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Given the shortage of screening tests for COVID-19, Apple will update its map application to show you reliable places where it can be done.

The company has released a website that allows hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare facilities to register as COVID-19 test sites. After verifying the data of the centers that are registered, Apple will show users these sites in its navigation app, so that they can find reliable places to test for the coronavirus.

At the moment the registration process for the centers is open, although we still do not know when Apple will start showing these sites of interest or in which countries it will be available.

CNET en Español sent Apple a request for comment and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Apple is not the only company that has updated its mapping app since the pandemic began to help people find resources easily. Google Maps recently integrated a new feature that allows users to easily find restaurants offering takeaways and that they deliver at home.

As of April 13, the coronavirus had infected more than 1.8 million people and caused more than 115,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

