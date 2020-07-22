Apple Maps shows US coronavirus testing locations

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple



Apple has begun to show in its map application reliable places where tests of COVID-19 in the United States and Puerto Rico, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNET.

Apple opened a few weeks ago a website where health centers could register as test sites for the coronavirus to be shown on Maps, a measure that emerged from the paucity of this type of testing. From now on Maps will mark hospitals, laboratories and medical care centers in navigation where it is possible to carry out this detection test. At the moment the function is only available in this territory and we do not know if Apple plans to extend it to other countries.

Apple’s new measure joins another recently announced by the company in partnership with its rival, Google. It is a contact tracking technology call contact tracing. This contact tracking technology will allow governments and health agencies to locate, evaluate, and possibly isolate people who have been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus to curb infections.



