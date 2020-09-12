Apple maintains forecast to sell 90 million AirPods this year

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple expects to sell the 90 million AirPods that he planned to sell worldwide and during 2020 before the new coronavirus became a pandemic.

DigiTimes reports that Apple has not modified the sales expectation and AirPods manufacturers continue with the indication of reaching the production of 90 million units throughout the year. The 90 million units are 50 percent more than in 2019, the report says.

The report suggests that even though some factories in Asia have stopped or cut production, the US company is relying on the units available around the world to be as estimated. Apple does not disclose the sales figure for AirPods and does not comment on reports.

According Strategy Analytics estimatesApple sold some 58 million units of AirPods during 2019, and the company would be on track to sell 100 million units this year, a figure close to the forecast of DigiTimes, a normally reliable outlet.

DigiTimes is one of the media that most reports on AirPods. The site ensures that Apple is working on a new generation of these small headphones, which would bear the name of AirPods Pro Lite. Apple would also be working on its first over-ear headphones.