Apple MacBook Air 2020 vs. MacBook Air 2019: What are their differences?

Apple announced the new version of its most affordable laptop in mid-March. The MacBook Air is back priced at $ 999 for the entry-level model and now adds a keyboard called the Magic Keyboard that was first introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The It has 10th Gen Intel chips, an improved Force Touch trackpad, and 256GB of base storage. It can now be purchased in pre-order to deliver it in a few days.

How the 2020 MacBook Air stands out

Lower base price

Magic Keyboard

The base configuration has a low-end dual-core i3 chip, although it can be upgraded to an i5 or i7, both quad-core.

Faster RAM

Intel Iris Plus graphics card

Base storage of 256GB SSD and up to 2TB SSD

Bluetooth 5.0

How the 2020 MacBook Air doesn’t change

Retina display

Same body, design and weight

720p camera

Ports and connections

Most of these changes are a positive development. Perhaps the only thing that could have improved more is the base processor, which last year was an 8th-generation dual-core Intel i5, versus this year’s 10th-generation dual-core Core i3, which on paper sounds like a processor. lower quality. You can order it with a Core i5 processor for $ 100 more.

Another sad thing is that Apple didn’t update the lackluster 720p camera.

Beyond these two things, we like the changes in the new model: better keyboard, more space in the base model (256GB), a trackpad improved and a lower base price. Below are all the specifications of the two models: