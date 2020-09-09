Apple MacBook Air 2020 vs. MacBook Air 2019: What are their differences?

The 2020 MacBook Air.

Apple announced the new version of its most affordable laptop in mid-March. The MacBook Air is back priced at $ 999 for the entry-level model and now adds a keyboard called the Magic Keyboard that was first introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air 2020 It has 10th Gen Intel chips, an improved Force Touch trackpad, and 256GB of base storage. It can now be purchased in pre-order to deliver it in a few days.

How the 2020 MacBook Air stands out

  • Lower base price
  • Magic Keyboard
  • The base configuration has a low-end dual-core i3 chip, although it can be upgraded to an i5 or i7, both quad-core.
  • Faster RAM
  • Intel Iris Plus graphics card
  • Base storage of 256GB SSD and up to 2TB SSD
  • Bluetooth 5.0

How the 2020 MacBook Air doesn’t change

  • Retina display
  • Same body, design and weight
  • 720p camera
  • Ports and connections

Most of these changes are a positive development. Perhaps the only thing that could have improved more is the base processor, which last year was an 8th-generation dual-core Intel i5, versus this year’s 10th-generation dual-core Core i3, which on paper sounds like a processor. lower quality. You can order it with a Core i5 processor for $ 100 more.

Another sad thing is that Apple didn’t update the lackluster 720p camera.

macbook-air-promoimage-4.png

The new keyboard has a scissor system.

Beyond these two things, we like the changes in the new model: better keyboard, more space in the base model (256GB), a trackpad improved and a lower base price. Below are all the specifications of the two models:

Comparison: 2020 MacBook Air vs. MacBook Air 2019

MacBook Air (2020)

MacBook Air (2019)

Base price

US $ 999

US $ 999

screen

13.3-inch IPS Retina True Tone with LED backlighting (2,560×1,600 pixels)

13.3-inch IPS Retina True Tone with LED backlighting (2,560×1,600 pixels)

Processor

10th Gen 1.1GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 10th Gen 1.1GHz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 10th Gen 1.2GHz Quad Core Intel Core i7

8th Gen 1.6GHz Dual Core Intel Core i5

Memory

8GB 3,733MHz LPDDR4X RAM (upgrade to 16GB available)

8GB 2,133MHz LPDDR3 RAM (upgrade to 16GB available)

Graphics

Intel Iris Plus

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Storage

256GB PCIe SSD (upgrade to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB available)

128GB PCIe SSD (upgrade to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB available)

Networking

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.2

Ports and connections

2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports (one is for connecting the charger)

2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports (one is for connecting the charger)

Weight

2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)

2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)

Operating system

MacOS Catalina

MacOS Catalina

Battery

Up to 11 hours

Up to 12 hours

Body design

100 percent recycled aluminum

100 percent recycled aluminum

Other functions

Magic Keyboard, Touch ID

Butterfly keyboard, Touch ID

