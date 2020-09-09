Apple MacBook Air 2020 vs. MacBook Air 2019: What are their differences?

Apple announced the new version of its most affordable laptop in mid-March. The MacBook Air is back priced at $ 999 for the entry-level model and now adds a keyboard called the Magic Keyboard that was first introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air 2020 It has 10th Gen Intel chips, an improved Force Touch trackpad, and 256GB of base storage. It can now be purchased in pre-order to deliver it in a few days.
How the 2020 MacBook Air stands out
- Lower base price
- Magic Keyboard
- The base configuration has a low-end dual-core i3 chip, although it can be upgraded to an i5 or i7, both quad-core.
- Faster RAM
- Intel Iris Plus graphics card
- Base storage of 256GB SSD and up to 2TB SSD
- Bluetooth 5.0
How the 2020 MacBook Air doesn’t change
- Retina display
- Same body, design and weight
- 720p camera
- Ports and connections
Most of these changes are a positive development. Perhaps the only thing that could have improved more is the base processor, which last year was an 8th-generation dual-core Intel i5, versus this year’s 10th-generation dual-core Core i3, which on paper sounds like a processor. lower quality. You can order it with a Core i5 processor for $ 100 more.
Another sad thing is that Apple didn’t update the lackluster 720p camera.
Beyond these two things, we like the changes in the new model: better keyboard, more space in the base model (256GB), a trackpad improved and a lower base price. Below are all the specifications of the two models:
Comparison: 2020 MacBook Air vs. MacBook Air 2019
MacBook Air (2020)
MacBook Air (2019)
Base price
US $ 999
US $ 999
screen
13.3-inch IPS Retina True Tone with LED backlighting (2,560×1,600 pixels)
13.3-inch IPS Retina True Tone with LED backlighting (2,560×1,600 pixels)
Processor
10th Gen 1.1GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 10th Gen 1.1GHz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 10th Gen 1.2GHz Quad Core Intel Core i7
8th Gen 1.6GHz Dual Core Intel Core i5
Memory
8GB 3,733MHz LPDDR4X RAM (upgrade to 16GB available)
8GB 2,133MHz LPDDR3 RAM (upgrade to 16GB available)
Graphics
Intel Iris Plus
Intel UHD Graphics 617
Storage
256GB PCIe SSD (upgrade to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB available)
128GB PCIe SSD (upgrade to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB available)
Networking
802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0
802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.2
Ports and connections
2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports (one is for connecting the charger)
2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports (one is for connecting the charger)
Weight
2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)
2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)
Operating system
MacOS Catalina
MacOS Catalina
Battery
Up to 11 hours
Up to 12 hours
Body design
100 percent recycled aluminum
100 percent recycled aluminum
Other functions
Magic Keyboard, Touch ID
Butterfly keyboard, Touch ID