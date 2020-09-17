Apple loses two important executives in the production area

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple is about to lose two of its most important executives related to the production of such important products as the iPhone or the Mac.

Nick Forlenza, Apple’s vice president of manufacturing design, has already left the company, according to sources at the Bloomberg news agency. Duco Pasmooij, another top company executive with related work in Apple’s augmented reality efforts, is in talks to leave the company in the near future.

Forlenza worked under Sabih Kahn, Apple’s senior vice president of operations, according to the report. Forlenza was primarily developed as the person responsible for directing global production processes and manufacturing equipment, the report says.

Pasmooij, the executive who has not yet left the company, became involved in the production operations of the iPhone, but since last year he has moved to the augmented reality and virtual reality division under the command of Mike Rockwell, boss of the same.

Apple, Forlenza and Pasmooij did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

The departure of Forlenza and Pasmooij is not related to the rumored problems in the production chain in China in the wake of the coronavirus, says Bloomberg. The virus that emerged in China had an impact on the production chain of Apple and other companies, in addition to hitting the holding of technological events such as the MWC. Tim Cook, boss of the company, confirmed that the company would resent the situation in Asia and reports suggest a possible product delay anticipated like iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 12.

