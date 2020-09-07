Apple launches universal app purchase for its devices

Manzana



Apple already allows you to make a one-time payment to use the applications on all its compatible devices.

The company made the announcement through a post on its Web site advising application developers that they now have the ability to include Mac versions of their applications as a universal cross-device purchase. In this way, if a user buys an application on iPhone or iPad, they can also use it on their Mac without having to pay for it again and vice versa, something that did not happen before. Universal shopping also extends to in-app purchases and subscriptions.

This universal purchasing system is part of Project Catalyst (formerly known informally as Project Marzipan). Catalyst allows developers to create apps for iOS and Mac without having to modify the code of the applications, launching a single app that reaches iPhone, iPad and Mac users, so Apple needed to create a universal payment system so that users users only have to pay once for the same app.

One of the first applications that was born from Project Catalyst was Twitter, which returned as a native client for macOS Catalina in October 2019 after cessation of the app in 2018.

