Apple Launches App and Website to Help Diagnose COVID-19

Apple launched a website and iOS app to help diagnose people with COVID-19 symptoms. These tools are also intended to be a reliable guide and information resource “at a time when the United States feels the heavy burden of COVID-19,” Apple said in a press release.

“The application and the COVID-19 website allow users to answer a series of questions about risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms,” said the Cupertino company.

For the screening, users will have to answer a series of questions about their possible exposure to the virus and symptoms in order to receive CDC recommendations on steps to take, such as social distancing or consulting a doctor. People with severe symptoms will be encouraged to call 911.

These tools also provide CDC recommendations and information on social distancing, isolation, symptom monitoring, whether the person needs to be tested and when it is necessary to contact doctors. In addition, starting this week, people landing at certain international airports in the United States will begin receiving notifications on their iPhone to remind them of the CDC’s instructions to stay home and information on how to monitor their health.

Apple indicates that these tools are designed to be a resource for people, but they do not replace the recommendations given by health professionals or the instructions provided by state or local authorities. Earlier in the week, Apple made an update to its virtual assistant, Siri, so that it can answer questions about the symptoms of COVID-19.

Unlike Verily project, Scientific firm that is part of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, who launched a website to monitor the coronavirus, Apple does not test for COVID-19.

