Apple kicks off production of AirPods Studio: report

Sarah Tew / CNET



Apple would have already started production of the AirPods Studio headphones and prepares its imminent launch this year.

Asian media DigiTimes reveals details about the start of production of these over-ear headphones, but does not mention more details about a possible release date. DigiTimes ensures that the production of the AirPods 2 is normalizing and will reach production levels prior to COVID-19.

AirPods Studio have been reported for several months, but until recent weeks they have begun to take shape. The filter Jon Prosser released the supposed official name of these headphones that will be in the style of the Beats Studio or the QuietComforts of Bose, among other brands.

The specialist has also assured that the price of the headphones will be US $ 349.

But Prosser is not the only one to have shared information about the AirPods Studio. Bloomberg recently reported that hearing aids will have a modular look so that users can swap headphones depending on use, whether casual or during exercise sessions.

Apple has not commented on the AirPods Studio, but these are expected to be announced as early as June during WWDC 2020.

Pixel Buds compared to AirPods Pro [fotos] To see photos