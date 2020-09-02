Apple has more than 10 with MacOS Big Sur, also called MacOS 11

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland / CNET



After 19 years stuck on the same version number, Apple is finally turning the page with MacOS. MacOS Big Sur, the first incarnation of its new operating system to work with Macs with Arm-type chips in addition to its previous Intel lineage, is given version number 11.

“Big Sur is a huge step forward for the Mac. It has improved its interior architecture and we are giving a new number to MacOS,” explained Andreas Wendker, Apple’s vice president of infrastructure and tools engineering, on June 22. “Big Sur is version 11 of MacOs because it is a completely new Mac operating system.”

Wendker announced the new issue at WWDC, Apple’s developer conference that is focused on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac operating systems. The biggest news from the conference is that Apple will start using new versions. of its own A-series chips in its range of personal computers instead of Intel’s chips.

It’s a significant change for Apple, developers who write software for Mac, and customers who buy MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Pros. But Apple is betting this change will pay off because of performance issues, chip hardware functionality, battery life, and the ability to stay ahead of the competition by integrating software and hardware.

The move to version 11 is justified, according to Wendker, by the support for Apple chips, a new user interface for Big Sur and the improvements in the Mac Catalyst tool that help developers bring iPad apps to MacOS .

The current MacOS started out as the NextStep operating system that Apple acquired with Next CEO Steve Jobs, who claimed control of Apple upon his return. In 2001, Apple released what it called Mac OS X at the time, with the Roman numeral denoting a significant change from the previous version 9.

Apple has named its operating systems after big cat names like MacOS Lion and Snow Leopard, but later switched to Californian stage references like High Sierra, Mojave and Big Sur. The numerical version of the numbers has been increasing steadily from 10.0 to the current 10.15, equivalent to MacOS Catalina.