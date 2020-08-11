Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook top the Forbes 2020 list

Forbes



Large technology companies once again topped the magazine’s prestigious The World’s Most Valuable Brands list in 2019 Forbes.

This list, which recognizes the 100 most valuable companies based on their earnings and the relevance of their brands in the industry, has Apple in its first place for another year, something that has been happening since 2014. The Cupertino firm is followed by Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, the same ranking as last year. However, although the first four have maintained or increased their growth rate, Facebook has fallen. According Forbes, the brand equity of the social network decreased 21 percent between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019.

Companies such as Amazon, Netflix and PayPal show substantial gains in their brand value compared to last year in trends related to e-commerce, streaming and digital payments.

This year Nintendo, Burger King and AXA entered the list, while Philips, Hewlett Packard and Nissan left the list.

In accordance with Forbes, the 100 best brands next year could be very different from this year due to the consequences of the coronavirus crisis and the resulting economic recession.

