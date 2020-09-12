Apple, Google and Twitter encourage remote work in the face of coronavirus

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images



Apple, Google and Twitter are taking precautionary measures before their ranks are affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Over the past few days, tech firms have asked their employees to do remote work (telecommuting or work office); cancel physical meetings and only travel internationally if they are of the utmost importance. The most recent company to adopt this measure was Twitter, which the week of March 9 asked all of its employees to work from home.

“We understand this is unprecedented, but these are unprecedented times,” said Jennifer Christie, vice president of human resources at Twitter. The order is for all Twitter employees, known as tweepsWhether you are in the US or anywhere in the world.

Twitter, knowing that working from home is not the same as office convenience, will allow employees to make purchases like chairs, desks, or home office equipment and the company will reimburse it. Employees who can’t do their work from home, Twitter says, will still get paid.

Twitter told its employees on March 2 that remote work was an option, but indicated on March 11 that working from home is already mandatory.

Apple, for its part, has asked its employees since March 9 to take advantage of remote work. An Apple employee in Ireland has already tested positive for coronavirus and the company has done a deep clean nearby. Apple, unlike Twitter, did not mandate remote work and only in cases where work allows it. Apple applied this policy in California, Seattle, in the United States, and other regions such as South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Google also told its employees to work from home. Google will cover the expenses of employees who can – or not – work from home and will pay sick leave for employees with coronavirus or who are in quarantine. Google also limited international travel.

The WHO says that COVID-19 has infected more than 120,000 people in 100 countries and declared it a pandemic. Tech, sporting and many other events have been canceled or postponed. The virus was discovered in China in December.

