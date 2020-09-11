Apple, Google and Amazon block unofficial coronavirus apps

James Martin / CNET



In early March 2020, Apple began cracking down on related apps with the crisis of coronavirus. According to various reports, the company removed applications from at least four developers whose applications would have shown statistics on which countries had confirmed cases of the disease, described as pandemic by the World Health Organization. But now Apple is making that ban official.

In a statement published on March 14 on its website for developers, Apple said that it will only accept applications related to the coronavirus that come from “recognized entities such as government organizations, NGOs focused on health, companies with real relevance in matters of health and medical or educational institutions “. The company said it wants to ensure that “data sources are reputable.”

To help get approved apps published quickly, the company said that any developer who meets its criteria will be able to check a new box in the app’s registry to speed up the review process.

“Communities around the world depend on applications to be credible news sources, helping them understand the latest health innovations, discover where they can get help if needed, or provide assistance to their neighbors,” Apple said in its release. “Now more than ever that commitment takes on special meaning as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Amazon’s approach has been similar to Apple’s and has blocked all coronavirus apps from unofficial sources. Google is acting in a similar way, blocking search results related to coronavirus or COVID-19 and redirecting them to the WHO website and “trusted applications.”

The measures adopted by these three companies respond to recent requests from the White House, which has asked tech companies to help stop misinformation about the coronavirus. Right now this misinformation comes from fake accounts that have spread incorrect rumors about where the virus originated, celebrities who may have contracted it, and possible cures (of which the Centers for Disease Control says there are currently none).

The efforts of Apple, Google, and Amazon are likely to significantly reduce the number of coronavirus-related apps available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, as many people generally download apps only through the pre-installed app store on their devices.

Microsoft, which also runs an app store for its Windows computers, had no immediate comment on whether it will take similar action.

Apple said it will not charge the $ 99 annual membership of its developer program to non-profit organizations, government entities and accredited educational institutions that want to distribute free applications about the disease.

