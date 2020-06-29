Apple gives away AirPods to students who buy a Mac or iPad

If you are a university or graduate student in the United States, you can take advantage of Apple’s offer and get some AirPods free when you buy a Mac or iPad.

When buying one MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple iPad Pro 2020 The iPad Air, Apple offers free AirPods, although you can also choose wireless AirPods (with a base cost of US $ 199) for US $ 40 or AirPods Pro (with a base cost of US $ 249), when paying US $ 90.

Here’s what devices you can buy to take advantage of this Apple promotion:

The 2020 MacBook Air returns with a tenth-generation Intel i3 processor and offers a significant upgrade to its keyboard. Its solid construction and light body makes it a good choice for those looking for good performance with style. Students can also opt for the MacBook Air with an Intel i5 processor at a cost of $ 1,199. Read our review of the MacBook Air 2020.

If you’re looking for a more powerful computer, the 13-inch MacBook Pro may be perfect for you. This computer includes Touch Bar and Touch ID, as well as an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive. Read our review of the 2019 MacBook Pro.

The chassis of the new iPad Air is practically identical to that of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, it has Touch ID, an A12 Bionic processor – the same as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR -, it is compatible with the Smart Keyboard, it has a Lightning port and the screen adds True Tone. Read more about the iPad Air 2019.

This offer is also available for newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as for teachers, education staff, and teachers who teach at home.