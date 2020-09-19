Apple Gets Restraining Order Against Man Accused Of Harassing Tim Cook

James Martin/CNET



One night in early December, a man showed up at the home of Apple CEO Tim Cook, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers. A month later, the man returned, entered the property without permission, and rang the bell.

Those interactions, along with phone calls, have been described by Apple in a legal filing as “threatening actions” and have prompted the company to seek a restraining order against Rakesh Sharma, a 41-year-old man from San Francisco.

A California court granted Apple a temporary restraining order against Sharma, who calls himself “Rocky.” He was ordered to stay away from Cook’s Silicon Valley residence, as well as the executive’s three bodyguards. The order is effective until March 3, when a hearing is scheduled.

In a court document, Apple security specialist William Burns said Sharma’s harassment began on September 25, 2019, when he left a “disturbing” voicemail message to an Apple executive. Sharma made another disturbing call about a week later. After that, Sharma’s behavior “escalated,” Burns said, attempting to “stalk Apple’s chief executive by accessing his residence twice.”

Sharma accessed Cook’s property through a locked gate without permission around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, trying to deliver him flowers and champagne, according to a document. “Shortly afterwards, Sharma continued to tag the Apple executive on his Twitter account, in which he included sexualized and inappropriate photos of Mr. Sharma with reference to the Apple executive,” he said.

Sharma returned to Cook’s home on January 15, but left before Palo Alto Police arrived, Burns said. “Mr. Sharma’s ongoing and increasingly threatening conduct is causing great emotional distress for me and other Apple employees. I am very concerned for our personal safety,” Burns said.

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world, and Cook, its CEO since 2011, is one of the most powerful and recognized technology executives in the world. It’s no surprise that Cook and other Apple executives have stalkers, or that Apple takes steps to protect its employees.

Apple declined a request for comment. Sharma described the interactions to CNET as a misunderstanding. He said that he still does not have a lawyer to represent him in this case.

Sharma posted a video on Twitter in early February criticizing Cook.

“Hello Tim Cook, you have serious problems with your brand,” he says. “You need to leave the San Francisco Bay Area. Basically, I’m going to kick you out. Get out, Tim Cook, out of the Bay Area,” he says in the video.

After allegedly trespassing on Cook’s property, Sharma performed “two pointless nonsense” at Apple in February, Burns said in a statement. She once asked for a cash amount because “an Apple employee laughed at her on the phone and hung up while she was supposedly recovering in the hospital.” Additionally, Sharma told Apple that her attorney is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a court filing.

Apple’s lawyers sent Sharma a “cease and desist” letter on February 5, telling him not to contact Apple or anyone on its executive team. That same day, Sharma called Apple’s tech support, AppleCare, and “made a number of very disturbing and threatening comments,” the presentation says.

During the call, Mr. Sharma said that he knows where the members of Apple’s executive team live and stated “I don’t use ammunition but I know people who do,” and said that the Apple CEO is a criminal and that the company tried to kill him while he was in the hospital, “Burns said. He added that Sharma “made other delusional and paranoid comments related to Apple.”

A OneZero reporter was the one who first saw the documents on Thursday, February 20.

With assistance from Sean Keane.