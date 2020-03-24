Apple expects to start reopening some stores in first half of April: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The symbol of U.S. experience agency Apple is seen at a division office in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(1) – Apple Inc would possibly start re-opening some of its retail stores in the first half of April, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an inside memo.

The company has moreover extended distant work abilities for lots of employees by way of at least April 5, the report added. (bloom.bg/2wq9HCj)

Apple declined to comment when contacted by 1.

It was not clear which stores would open as soon as extra, or in which nations. Many governments world large have presently initiated lockdowns to prohibit the unfold of the coronavirus, though others the place the virus struck earlier have begun to ease restrictions.

Apple reopened its stores in China earlier this month.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Modifying by Sriraj Kalluvila

