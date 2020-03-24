NEWS

Apple expects to start reopening some stores in first half of April: Bloomberg News

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The symbol of U.S. experience agency Apple is seen at a division office in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(1) – Apple Inc would possibly start re-opening some of its retail stores in the first half of April, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an inside memo.

The company has moreover extended distant work abilities for lots of employees by way of at least April 5, the report added. (bloom.bg/2wq9HCj)

Apple declined to comment when contacted by 1.

It was not clear which stores would open as soon as extra, or in which nations. Many governments world large have presently initiated lockdowns to prohibit the unfold of the coronavirus, though others the place the virus struck earlier have begun to ease restrictions.

Apple reopened its stores in China earlier this month.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Modifying by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.