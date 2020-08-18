Apple employees in the US will not return to offices in 2020: report

Getty



Apple will modify the return to “normalcy” for its employees, as the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States is forcing the company to close its stores again. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is encouraging Apple Store staff to work remotely and is also not expecting its U.S. employees to return to their offices, Bloomberg reported.

“If your store is closed, sign up for Retail at Home, talk to your manager, because we really need to make sure our teams can serve our customers remotely during this time,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and Apple’s People in a video sent to staff that was obtained by Bloomberg. “We may need to work remotely for a period of time.”

O’Brien indicated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have experienced “significant wait times” and that this is not the experience that Apple wants to provide its customers so “we want to make sure that we are moving to where they are. our clients”. In March, Apple launched a program so store employees can take on new roles online while physical stores remain closed.

Apple has 271 stores across the United States, all of which closed a few months ago, but reopened as states resumed day-to-day operations. However, more than 90 stores have closed again after the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. As of July 13, the United States registers more than 3.3 million cases of COVID-19.

The Cupertino company had already started a first phase for back-to-office work for employees who are unable to work remotely or who face great challenges doing so. However, Apple does not expect all of its employees to return to campus this year.