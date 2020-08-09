Apple employees in the US to return to offices in 2021: report

Shara Tibken / CNET



Apple will prolong the return to normalcy in its offices for a few more months.

The increase in cases of COVID-19 in the United States has forced the company to make a strong decision: its employees in the United States will not return to their offices until early 2021. This information was provided to Bloomberg by the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, in an interview before the third quarter earnings call of the company on July 30.

“We have extended the period of time that American employees would return until early next year,” Cook said. The executive added that the return to the offices will depend on the success with a vaccine and on local conditions. Cook explained to the source that Apple’s process to reopen its offices would be similar to which you are applying in your retail stores. He compared the process to an “accordion”, as the company would open offices and then close them again if necessary, as the pandemic evolved.

The Cupertino company had already started a first phase between May and June for the return to the offices of employees who cannot work remotely as some engineers and designers. The return to operations coincided with the gradual opening of its stores around the world, including those in the United States, after being closed for weeks. However, more than 90 stores in the US recently closed again following the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. By July 31, the United States registered almost 4.5 million cases of COVID-19.

