Apple employees bring product prototypes home: report

Apple employees are working from home for several weeks and as a measure to contain and avoid infections of COVID-19.

During these weeks, Apple has shared with its workers some suggestions to work healthily, has motivated employees to make daily meetings, to share photos of their desks and to continue keeping their secret projects away from prying eyes.

Bloomberg reported on Monday, March 30 that Apple, on all those working on secret projects as upcoming products to be announced, is instructing its employees to follow the secrecy guidelines that are implemented when working from Apple Park. Products in development, the report says, must be far from even the immediate family of employees.

Apple chose to allow products to leave its well-guarded quarantine facilities around the world, and despite similar situations in the past having ended badly. An Apple employee in 2008 lost the prototype of an iPhone 4 in a bar and the unit came into the hands of the media. Since then, Apple had been highly prohibitive about taking out units in development.

Apple has reinforced the importance of these secrets as some employees took home prototype hardware and software products – some even thought of this year. Apple is currently developing a new HomePod, new apple tv, new MacBook Pro, new iPad entry models, new Apple Watch and new iMac, all with a sale date for this year, he says Bloomberg.

Some employees, faced with this new way of working remotely, have had some complaints, the report says. Apple, to assist employees, has allowed them to make purchases like computers or work equipment and then reimburse it, has sent suggestions for maintaining an ergonomic work area at home, and has answered employee questions about the current status of the quarantine. and the new condition.

In addition, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s vice president of human resources and retail, has been sending eminent videos from home that update employees on the status of the novel coronavirus and how it affects the ranks of the company. Last week she said BloombergO’Brien informed employees that some workers and their family members had COVID-19.

To alleviate stress, Apple has encouraged daily video calls and created a contest for employees to share photos of their workstations at home. Of course, those who are working on secret projects must be more careful with the photos they send. Apple, the report says, has been using FaceTime, Jabber and WebEx for video calls, and Quip, Box and its own services to store and share files.