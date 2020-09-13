Apple employee in Ireland tests positive for coronavirus

Olly Curtis / Future via Getty Images



An Apple employee in Ireland has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Apple’s announcement to the local Independent.

The employee, whose identity is being kept anonymous, is in isolation and Apple’s offices in Cork, Ireland, have already been cleaned, according to Apple. The Cupertino company has also asked its employees in the same offices of the infected person to do remote work from their homes.

MacRumors, who picked up the report from the Irish media, says this could be the first case of a person with coronavirus among Apple’s ranks. In early March, a Amazon employee in Seattle was diagnosed with the new virus discovered only in December.

Apple employs about 6,000 people in Ireland, according to the Independent. In that country, a total of 24 infected people have been confirmed, according to the media. Worldwide the number of infected already exceeds 100,000. Apple has taken other precautionary measures such as cancellation of low-priority trips, the momentary closure of Today at Apple classes and the remote work order in various parts of the world.

The coronavirus was first reported on December 31, 2019 and was first detected in the city of Wuhan, central China. The number of deaths caused by the virus amounts to more than 3,100 and in Latin America cases have been confirmed in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Brazil.

