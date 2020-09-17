Apple doesn’t let movie villains use iPhones, says Rian Johnson

Lionsgate



Apple products have been featured in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, but if filmmakers want to use an iPhone in their movies they must adhere to Apple’s placement rules.

Rian Johnson, director of the Oscar-nominated film, Knives Out, revealed the extent to which Apple handles the image of its iPhones in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not,” Johnson said. “Apple lets you use iPhone in movies but, and this is very important, if you ever watch a mystery movie, the bad guys don’t come out with an iPhone on camera,” he explains.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple products are known to dominate the advertising placement in Hollywood movies. They have appeared in a host of movies and TV shows like Sex and the City, Mission Impossible and most recently on the flagship Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Some reports suggest that Apple was one of the first companies in the world to value itself at $ 1 billion thanks in part to free product placement in movies or using its products as payment in kind for advertising, rather than exchanging money. It is an issue on which the company has always been very discreet, but perhaps the details of its strict requirements are not as well known.

“Oh no, now every filmmaker who has a bad boy in his movie – and it’s supposed to be a secret – is going to want to murder me,” Johnson joked.

