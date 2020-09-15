Apple doesn’t have enough replacement iPhones: report

Angela Lang / CNET



The crisis of coronavirus continues to bill Apple.

The apple company is warning its store employees that there is a shortage in the supply of replacement iPhones, according to Bloomberg. Employees reportedly received an email from Apple notifying them that over the next few weeks there will be a cut in the supply of iPhones used to replace customers’ cell phones when theirs are too damaged to be repaired.

Workers will have to offer cell phone customers on loan or give them the option to mail replacement iPhones when they become available. According to the source medium, some Apple employees claim that they are also running out of some basic replacement parts to repair iPhones.

The coronavirus is affecting Apple’s supply chain, because although the company designs its phones in the US, they are assembled in China, the country where the outbreak originated and where production plants have been closed to prevent the spread of the virus. For this reason, the company plans move the manufacture of some of its devices, like the AirPods Pro Lite, iPad and Apple Watch to Taiwan.

Apple does not typically respond to requests for comment on rumors or reports.

