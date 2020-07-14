Apple Details Changes From COVID-19 in Vendor Report

James Martin/CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple’s annual audit report to its supply chain highlights the company’s plans to increase worker safety and security in its global supply chain, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple’s fourteenth annual vendor responsibility report, released May 14, includes a letter from Sabih Khan, the company’s senior vice president of operations, saying Apple has implemented health tests, limited capacity, and enforcement strictly social distancing “to ensure that people can return to work safely, because everyone has the right to a safe and healthy workplace.”

“This pandemic has left no country untouched and we want to thank our suppliers around the world for their commitment, flexibility and care for their work teams as we go through the complex and rapid impacts of COVID-19,” wrote Khan. “From the beginning, we work with our suppliers to develop and execute a plan that prioritizes people’s health.”

In February, the company warned that the spread of COVID-19 in China would harm its flagship iPhone business, limiting both the supply and sales of these devices. Apple also helped health workers and others during the crisis, donating millions of dollars, more than 30 million masks and 7.5 million face displays to help fight the coronavirus.

Some of the changes Apple made within the supply chain include the use of personal protective equipment at work and in all common areas; In addition, masks and disinfectants have been distributed to workers. Deep cleaning protocols have also been implemented, Khan said.

Khan said the company also shares its practices with other companies in the industry so that they develop best practices to protect the health of employees during the pandemic. “While COVID-19 has been an unprecedented challenge, we have also brought hope and inspiration to our colleagues, friends and neighbors,” said Khan.

The audit was based on interviews with more than 52,000 Apple vendor employees in 49 countries in 2019, compared to 30 countries the year before. Apple also says that the number of companies participating in its recycling program launched in 2015 to reduce waste in the manufacturing process increased by 53 percent, preventing up to 322,000 tons of waste from ending up in landfills. Suppliers saved more than 113.5 billion liters of water in 2019, which translates to a 40 percent wastewater reuse rate.

More than 154,700 provider employees participated in the Provider Employee Education and Development program, a program that provides access to educational opportunities through higher education and online courses. Some 4 million workers have taken advantage of the program since 2008.

2020 iPhone SE: How Your Camera Works [fotos] To see photos