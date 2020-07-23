Apple Delays Production of iPhone 12: WSJ

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple will delay the production of the iPhone 12 following the blow to various industries by the new coronavirus.

Production of some units of the new cell phone will happen between July and September, although mass production would be delayed by a month, he says. The Wall Street Journal citing sources close to planning. The report reinforces the belief that there will be four models to be announced this year.

The report says there will be four phones and three screen sizes, from 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch. He Journal He adds that all four models will have OLED displays, a noticeable change since the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have LCD displays, unlike the OLED panel on its siblings. Only some of these phones will have 5G, says the WSJ.

Apple, in addition to delaying production, is also cutting the number of units to be produced. According to him JournalApple cut by 20 percent the units of the iPhone to be manufactured in the second half of 2020. The report does not indicate whether Apple intends to recover this 20 percent in 2021, when the world is already recovering from COVID-19.

The delay, highlights the Journal, It is due to the double affectation that Apple has suffered from the coronavirus. The first blow was when the new disease forced China to close a large number of companies and factories, affecting Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing companies. The second blow was with the closure of operations in the United States, halting the development of the cell phone and preventing Apple engineers from traveling to China for quality tests, among other necessary processes prior to production.

The report of the Journal It is the latest in a growing list of media revealing a delay for the iPhone 12. Apple did not comment on the WSJ, and the company has generally not released statements on the iPhone 12 planning.

The iPhone 12 would not be the first Apple phone to suffer from a delay. The iPhone X, a cell phone launched in 2017 and also representing a generational change for Apple’s phone, suffered from a delay of several months. Apple revealed the phone in September but it went on sale in the first days of November.

