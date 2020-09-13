Apple dedicates a section to the coronavirus in Apple News

Manzana



Apple is dedicating a section to the new disease coronavirus within your Apple News app.

The coverage is dedicated to users of the service in the United States and includes information from reliable sources such as CNN, Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNN, among other media.

Apple News coverage is for users in the United States and they do not need to have a subscription to the News Plus service. The section in the Apple app will include some suggestions for care and information to prevent contagion or know the symptoms of this disease.

Coverage in Apple News will also include links to verified information from sources such as the United States Department of State and Johns Hopkins University. Apple usually does this type of special coverage in news of great relevance; Apple has done this at election time in the US.

Access to verified and reliable information is important so that people are aware of events. Google agrees and announced on March 11 an effort to provide reliable health information in the UK.

While Google’s new effort is not entirely related to the coronavirus, users in the UK will see disease information from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) in search results.

