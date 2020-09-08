Apple could still launch its AirPower: report

Screenshot



Against all odds, Apple could launch the AirPower, the wireless charging pad announced in 2017.

According to a Twitter post by renowned leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple engineers are trying to redesign the charging coils of the mat to move energy more effectively and ensures that prototype development is underway. According to Prosser, none of these prototypes has been able to charge the Apple Watch, although it could have charged an iPhone and an AirPods case simultaneously, regardless of the position in which each device is on it.

The possible launch of the AirPower was also recently reported by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said one of Apple’s major new hardware products coming in the first half of 2020 would include a “small wireless charging pad,” though he did not provide further details on the product itself.

The AirPower was officially announced in fall 2017 and according to Apple it would arrive shortly after, but the Cupertino company announced that it was finally delaying the launch to sometime in 2018. However, it was not until 2019 that Apple announced with great fanfare that the mousepad would arrive alongside the iPhone XS and the new AirPods 2, but Apple officially announced the cancellation of the AirPower at the end of March 2019.

Apple does not comment on rumors or reports.

