Apple could reopen its physical stores in April: report

Manzana



As a precautionary measure against global spread of COVID-19, Manzana closed all physical Apple Store stores indefinitely in the world, with the exception of those located in China. However, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that they could reopen in mid-April.

“For all of our retail stores outside of Greater China, we will reopen our stores in a phased manner. At this time, we anticipate that some stores may open in the first half of April, depending on the conditions of their community,” can be read in a internal statement from Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s vice president of Retail + People. In accordance with Bloomberg, the Cupertino company will also allow its employees to work remotely until April 5.

In early March, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, reported that Apple’s 458 physical stores, located outside of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, would remain closed “until further notice” in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. . Before this closure, Apple had closed the 42 stores located in the Asian country, which have already been reopened.

COVID-19 is a disease whose origin is related to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first case of infection occurred in December 2019. The virus has infected more than 400,000 people and has claimed more than 18,000 lives. The disease has spread beyond the borders of China to places like the United States, Mexico, Spain and Australia and therefore, authorities around the world they have started to limit travel and enforce quarantines to protect against the spread.

