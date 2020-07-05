Apple could launch a black Apple Pencil: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The Apple Pencil could release a new color option.

The well-known filter, Mr.white, said on June 2 in a tweet that we could see a black Apple Pencil. According to a MacRumors report, this accessory would come along with a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with a high-end mini-LED screen, which would be aimed at demanding and professional users. The new black Apple Pencil could be sold exclusively for that tablet, according to the report. At the moment it is not clear if it is a new generation of Apple Pencil (the third) or if it would only be a color variation of the current Apple Pencil 2.

The launch of the new iPad Pro is expected occurs in October and would bring, in addition to this new mini-LED screen as the main novelty, 5G connectivity and this new black Apple Pencil.

Apple launched in March a new iPad Pro model with dual camera on the back, a LiDAR sensor for better mapping of spaces and the new A12Z Bionic processor. It is expected that in October Apple will launch this new version of the iPad Pro and the new generation of cell phones, the iPhone 12.

Apple does not comment on rumors and leaks.

