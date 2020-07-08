Apple continues to lead the wearables market: IDC

CNET



Apple is still the king of the market wearables.

The apple company sold 21.2 million units of these products in the first quarter of 2020, representing a 29.3 percent share in the market for wearables, according to a study by the analysis company IDC. The Cupertino company also saw annual growth of 59.9 percent in this area.

In this sales ranking Xiaomi ranks second with 10.1 million units sold in the first quarter of 2020 and a total share of 14 percent in the market.

Samsung, in third place in the global analysis, sold 8.6 million units, says IDC. Those units served the Korean manufacturer to keep 11.9 percent of the market. Huawei ranks fourth with 8.1 million units sold and an 11.1 percent market share.

Overall, the report says global sales for these devices grew 29.7 percent over the same period in 2019, totaling 72.6 million units.

One of the factors that according to the analysis firm made consumers buy more wearables during the first quarter of 2020 it would have been the COVID-19 pandemicBecause many people work from home and need, for example, better hearing aids to help them “increase productivity”.

