Apple confirms WWDC 2020 will be a digital event

Stephen Shankland / CNET



Apple will hold a WWDC 2020 developer event, but it will be in a totally different format.

The company said on Friday, March 13, that the announcements will be made entirely online and said it will send more information by email, post it on its website as well as on the developer page.

“This June, WWDC20 will deliver an entirely new online experience to millions of talented creatives and developers around the world,” Apple said on the event site. “Join us for a full program, including presentations and sessions, to gain access to future Apple platforms and interact with Apple engineers.”

Apple does not expressly say so, but the event on-line is a response to the growing fear for the coronavirus. Google also said that it will be making announcements and running online workshops to host its own I / O developer event in May.

The coronarvirus produces a new disease called COVID-19 discovered just last December and has already infected more than 100,000 people and killed just over 4,000 people. The most affected countries are China and Italy, but cases and confirmed deaths from the virus have already been announced in the United States, Mexico and other regions.

Apple did not report an official date to celebrate WWDC 2020, but the company in recent years has used to hold the event in June, especially in centers in San José or San Francisco, in California, a state that already has confirmed cases of contagion of coronavirus. Apple also already has at least one official case of a sick employee.

The WWDC is not the first technology event to have been modified. Google canceled the physical I / O event to be held in May, and Facebook did the same with its annual F8 event. The MWC, the mobile device conference, was also canceled in February, this being one of the first technological congregations to make the drastic decision.

The WWDC is one of Apple’s most important events, highlighting its relevance despite the absence of products. The event, also known as dub-dub, is usually the launching pad for brand new operating systems. This year, Apple is expected to announce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and a new version of macOS.

This is how sport returns to the world after the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

