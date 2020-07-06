Apple closes US stores over protests and looting attempts: report

Shara Tibken / CNET



Apple has temporarily closed several stores in the United States due to protests in the country following the death of George Floyd last week – a black man who died in police custody.

The company would have made this decision to preserve the safety of its employees and customers, since the stores have been the target of attacks and looting these days, according to 9to5Mac published on May 31. The protests damaged stores in Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Charleston, Washington, DC, Scootsdale, and San Francisco.

Apple said some stores where the damage has been greatest will remain closed indefinitely. “With the health and safety of our equipment in mind, we made the decision to keep some of our stores in the United States closed on Sunday,” the company said in a statement. The Apple store closings occurred just as the company had started to open them in the country after remaining closed by the coronaviru pandemics for several weeks.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the United States in recent days to protest the death of Floyd and other African-Americans at the hands of the police. Many companies in the technology sector have publicly shown their rejection against racism and police violence and others like Googlehave canceled releases they were scheduled for the next few days because “this is not the time to celebrate.”

