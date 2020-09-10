Apple closes stores indefinitely amid COVID-19 spread

Manzana



Before the global spread of COVID-19 As a precautionary measure, Apple said it will close all of its physical Apple Stores around the world, except those located in China.

In an announcement made on March 13, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, informed the community that all of its physical stores would be closed until March 27. However, days later Apple updated its website with a message stating that its stores will be closed “until further notice.”

Cook said the store closings are part of an effort to “prevent the spread of COVID-19,” which is why Apple would temporarily close all stores outside of China and also announced a $ 15 million donation to help with the recovery of the world economy. The company just announced the reopening from its stores in China.

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $ 15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

Through a press release, Cook indicated that the donation of US $ 15 million aims to help sick people and mitigate the economic impact that the pandemic will have. The executive said that the Cupertino company will also match donations from its employees to support efforts to combat COVID-19 locally, nationally and internationally.

On Friday, March 13, Apple announced that its developer event WWDC 2020 will be done entirely online and said he will send more information by email, post it on his website as well as on the developer page.

And on March 11, Apple announced a special space for its coverage dedicated to the coronavirus (COVID-19) within your Apple News app. The coverage is dedicated to users of the service in the United States and includes information from reliable sources such as CNN, Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal, among other means.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, and as of March 17, it has infected more than 189,000 people and caused more than 7,500 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially called the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

