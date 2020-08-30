Apple closes stores in the United States after the outbreak of coronavirus

Timothy A Clary / Getty Images



Manzana will close more stores in the United States due to the increase in the number of infections of coronavirus in all the country.

The US company revealed on Wednesday, July 1, that it will close 30 more stores in several states of the country, starting Thursday. The new number of store closures puts at 77 the total number of stores that Apple has closed again in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and increased infections after activities were resumed in several cities.

The stores that will close are in Alabama, California, Idaho, Georgia and Nevada, among other states. Apple has 271 stores in the United States and the company has not yet revealed a plan for the rest of the stores. The news was reported by CNBC on Wednesday.

“Due to the current COVID-19 conditions in various areas where we operate, we are going to close stores in those regions,” Apple told CNBC. “We make these decisions with great caution and monitoring the situation so that our team and consumers return as soon as possible.”

Apple began to reopen its stores in the United States with precautions such as checking the temperature in stores and appropriate distance between consumers and employees. Apple opened its stores as some cities in the United States returned to the so-called new normal but coronavirus infections have skyrocketed in recent days.



