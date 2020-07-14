Apple chipmaker to build Arizona factory – report

Angela Lang / CNET



Taiwanese electronic chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor, better known as TSMC and Apple supplier, will invest $ 12 billion in a new factory in the United States.

The company plans to announce very soon the start of production of this new factory scheduled for 2021 and which will be located in Arizona, as reported The Wall Street Journal May 14. Production of the company’s 5-nanometer chips, the smallest and fastest, will begin in 2024.

The company hopes the new factory will result in the creation of up to 1,600 jobs in the United States, and said in a statement to the source media that “this project is of critical strategic importance to the US semiconductor ecosystem.”

TSMC’s arrival in the United States occurs shortly after it was learned that the Trump administration has been in negotiations with the world’s main chip manufacturers such as Intel, Samsung and TSMC itself, to increase the manufacture of these components in the country and thus avoid that local companies have to buy them in other countries like China. In 2019 another major semiconductor maker, Foxconn, opened a factory in Wisconsin.

Apple does not respond to requests for comment on reports.

