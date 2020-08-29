Apple Card has a website where you can make payments, view your account statement

Manzana



Holders of an Apple Card can now manage their accounts on the Internet through a new website. Apple said Thursday, July 2, that it has launched a website that allows Apple Card holders to check their balance, account status, and make payments, among other functions.

Apple Card holders can access card.apple.com using their Apple ID. Similar to other online credit card portals, Apple’s website displays the card balance along with options for managing the account.

Previously, these features were only available through the Wallet app on iPhone and iPad. To ensure that account holders can access their accounts, Apple is asking users to update to the latest version of iOS (iOS 14), iPadOS, and macOs on your devices.

