Apple Card has a website where you can make payments, view your account statement

By
James Ashley
-
screen-shot-2020-07-02-at-1-51-09-pm.png

Got an Apple Card? Now you can manage your account online.

Manzana

Holders of an Apple Card can now manage their accounts on the Internet through a new website. Apple said Thursday, July 2, that it has launched a website that allows Apple Card holders to check their balance, account status, and make payments, among other functions.

Apple Card holders can access card.apple.com using their Apple ID. Similar to other online credit card portals, Apple’s website displays the card balance along with options for managing the account.

Previously, these features were only available through the Wallet app on iPhone and iPad. To ensure that account holders can access their accounts, Apple is asking users to update to the latest version of iOS (iOS 14), iPadOS, and macOs on your devices.

The New Apple Card Credit Card: A Closer Look [fotos]

To see photos

apple-card-hand-iphonexs-payment

applecard-physical-card


Playing:
Watch this:

We have iOS 14: Look one by one each news


5:39

READ  ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Celebrates the Dismissal of Second-Degree Assault Charges

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here