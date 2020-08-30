Apple cancels some Apple Arcade video games: report

Manzana



Apple changed the strategy for its video game service, Apple arcade and canceled contracts for some video games in hopes of looking for other titles that can better retain subscribers, Bloomberg reported on June 30.

A source close to the company said Apple canceled contracts with multiple video game studios earlier this year. In a call that was made in mid-April, an Apple creative producer told some developers that upcoming titles had not achieved the interactivity with users that the company desired.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is now looking for titles to help it attract new subscribers that stay beyond the service’s trial period.

Apple Arcade made its debut in September 2019 and the price of its monthly subscription – which is for the whole family – is US $ 4.99 per month. However, the annual subscription to Apple Arcade is $ 49.99, a savings of $ 10.