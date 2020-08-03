Apple buys the Dark Sky app and closes the Android app

Apple; Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET



Apple bought the Dark Sky weather app, according to a statement posted by the developers.

“Today we have big and important news to share: Dark Sky joins Apple,” says the company’s blog post. “Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best possible weather information, helping as many people as possible to stay dry and safe, and to do so while respecting their privacy. And there is no better place to get it than at Apple.”

Dark Sky announced that there will be important changes, especially for those outside the Apple platform. The developers say that the app for Android and Wear OS will no longer be available for download and the service will continue to work until July 1 and then stop serving. Subscribers who are still active after that date will receive a refund, Dark Sky says.

The Web page will continue to work to continue giving information to iOS users and so that the API of the service can work. The API, the developers say, will run until the end of 2021. Likewise, Dark Sky now operates under the same Apple privacy policies.

“To our consumers, family and friends, thank you for your support over the past eight years,” says Dark Sky. “We are excited to continue building great products. Stay tuned.”

Apple and Dark Sky did not disclose the price paid. It is very likely that Apple will not disclose more information about it, although Dark Sky’s functions will surely be integrated into iOS, especially to improve the native Clima app, on Apple’s cross-platforms.

