Apple buys machine learning company to continue improving Siri

Oscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple confirmed to Bloomberg the purchase of Inductiv, a Canadian company specialized in machine learning.

“Apple buys small tech companies from time to time and we generally do not disclose or discuss the purpose or plan,” Apple said in a statement sent to Bloomberg and that it has become traditional when the company acquires a company but does not want to elaborate.

Bloomberg says the acquisition was made recently, and engineers at the Inductiv company have already been on the Siri, machine learning and data science team at Apple for several weeks.

The Inductiv acquisition is one more on the list of at least a dozen companies Apple has purchased to upgrade Siri, the virtual assistant built into all of its products. Other companies related to artificial intelligence and machine learning that Apple has recently bought are Voysis, Xnor.ai, Turi, Perceptio, Tuplejump, among others.

Siri is one of the best known and most popular virtual assistants, but not necessarily the smartest. Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa have become much more popular for offering greater integration with third-party products and also for having more features. Google Assistant has matured to the point where it can schedule appointments in restaurants without the need of user interaction.

