Apple breaks record by winning rights to new Will Smith film: report

It is the most coveted project of 2020, the same one that all the Hollywood studios fought for. And, according to a report from Deadline, Apple Studios set a record by paying more than $ 120 million for global rights to Emancipation, a film starring Will Smith about a runaway slave “forced to outwit his ruthless pursuers and then the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey north where he hopes to join the Union army.”

The project will be directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training day) and has a script written by William N. Collage.



According Deadline, seven studios bid for the rights of Emancipation during the week of the virtual market in Cannes, an event held online this 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the international rights of hundreds of films are negotiated. When the bid exceeded $ 75 million, only Warner Bros. and Apple were left on the negotiating table. In the end, Apple was the winner, with a deal that Deadline estimates will exceed $ 120 million.

Emancipation It will be released in cinemas around the world and then only available in streaming through the Apple TV Plus platform.

Apple has played hard in Hollywood during 2020. This year acquired the rights to the blockbuster Killers of the Flower Moon, which will star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio for Martin Scorsese; and bought the movie Greyhound, a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks and which Apple TV Plus will air on July 10, 2020.