Apple begins reopening its stores in Europe and Australia

James Martin/CNET



Little by little, Apple is giving back to its physical stores its activity.

In late April, the company told its employees in a video call that it will continue to monitor the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it would reopen many more stores in May, and this is happening. On May 6, the company reopened the doors of its only store in Austria, making it the first Apple store in Europe to return to business after the massive closure due to the coronavirus crisis.

As reported by MacRumors on May 4, Apple was planning to reopen 21 of its 22 stores in Australia on Thursday, May 7, something confirmed by the company’s website. According to the Apple website, all stores in the country except the one in Sydney will open their doors at a limited special time of 11 am. at 5 pm. local time. At the moment it is unknown when Apple plans to open its stores in other countries such as the United States, Spain or Mexico, but its opening will be subject to the measures taken by each country to ease confinement restrictions. Apple also has not disclosed whether stores already open are applying exceptional measures to contain the pandemic, beyond opening during limited hours.

Apple had to close its stores around the world, with the exception of those located in China, in mid-March, just at the height of the pandemic. Apple stores in China were the first to close, but they opened their doors in stages and all are currently open.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019, and as of April 28, it had infected more than 3.6 million people and caused more than 257,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

