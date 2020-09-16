Apple Announces Winning Photos from Night Photography Contest

Apple



Apple announced on Tuesday, March 3, the winners of the Night mode Challenge that it was looking for the best low-light photographs taken with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro The iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The six winners are Konstantin Chalabov who took a photo in Moscow, Russia, with the iPhone 11 Pro; Andrei Manuilov in the same city but with an iPhone 11 Pro Max; Rustam Shagimordanov, also from Moscow and with an iPhone 11; Mitsun Soni from Mumbai, India, with the iPhone 11 Pro; Rubén Bescós, from Pamplona, ​​Spain, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Yu Zhang, in Beijing, China, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The winning photos will appear in a gallery on the Apple page and on the company’s social networks, as well as in advertising campaigns. Apple will also pay an unspecified amount to the creators of the six photos as part of a license.

Apple created a panel of judges comprised of a variety of photographers and creatives at Apple, including Phil Schiller, vice president of marketing at the company. The contest to highlight the photos with the Night mode or night mode was announced in January of this year. Users could submit their photos until January 29, and then the panel would vote for the best of the “thousands” of photos submitted, according to Apple.

The Cupertino firm has been running these contests since recent years. The #ShotoniPhone campaign encourages photographers –professionals and beginners– to publish their best photographs on social networks with this tag and to be able to appear on social networks or company campaigns. However, only contests such as the Night mode Challenge or the 2019 contest (which rewarded photos in general) have a monetary reward.

