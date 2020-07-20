Apple Announces New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard

Apple



Apple ended the keyboard transition with the arrival of the 13-inch MacBook Pro announced on Monday, May 4.

The company announced the new laptop that has the Magic Keyboard as the newest feature, the same that Apple has already released for the MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptop also has twice as much internal storage and tenth-generation Intel processors.

Apple promises that the new quad-core processors have 80 percent higher graphics performance, has 16GB of RAM, integrates the Touch Bar, Touch ID, stereo speakers and the T2 chip for security in aspects such as encryption. the solid unit and information protection of Touch ID.

“Whether for a student, developer, or creative, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers incredible performance, a beautiful Retina display, a long-lasting battery within our most portable professional notebook,” said Tom Boger, CEO of Mac and iPad marketing at Apple. “With these updates, our entire lineup has the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on a Mac.”

The arrival of this 13-inch MacBook Pro completes Apple’s transition from the butterfly keyboard, which It caused many problems for Apple, to the new scissor keyboard. Apple started using this keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro released last October. Apple’s new iPad keyboard is also named Magic Keyboard by integrating a scissor-like mechanism.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $ 1,299 and $ 1,199 for teachers and students. The laptop is out now on the official website and will hit buyers later this week.

This new 13-inch MacBook Pro was rumored for several months, but most reports suggested a new screen size to go up to 14 inches. However, the change did not come with this new version of the laptop. Something similar was rumored for the 13-inch MacBook Air, but the ultralight laptop kept its dimensions.

