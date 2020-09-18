Apple and Johnson & Johnson team up to investigate heart disease

James Martin/CNET



Apple and the health company Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday, February 25, the Heartline Study to investigate cardiac arrest conditions by detecting abnormalities in the heart.

The study is open to US residents 65 and older, who must have an iPhone 6S or newer and have health insurance.

The study will use the Apple Watch and its health functions, such as the electrocardiogram (ECG) found in the Series 4 and Series 5 models, to try to discover at an early stage atrial fibrillation, the type of cardiac arrhythmia that is most likely to cause cardiac arrests in the United States. The ECG on the Apple Watch can detect fibrillation.

“Apple technology is having a great impact on scientific research through the powerful tools of the iPhone and Apple Watch, all around the privacy of the participants,” Myoung Cha, Apple’s chief health officer, said in the announcement. “The Heartline Study will further help understand how our technology can contribute to science and help improve health, including reducing cardiac arrest.”

The study will last three years and will divide the participants into two groups: in one there will be participants only using the iPhone and its functions to detect the condition; the other will use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to do the screening studies. Apple and Johnson & Johnson have an application for the iPhone where users will collect all the information from the study.

Apple, under Tim Cook, has turned to a company that prioritizes its focus on health. In addition to the arrival of the Apple Watch, the Cupertino company has launched various initiatives and alliances with health organizations and research. One of the most recent was with Stanford’s medical division when they conducted a study that began in 2017 and ended in 2019 concluding that the Apple Watch can successfully detect atrial fibrillation.

