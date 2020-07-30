Apple and Google team up to track COVID-19 infections

Apple



In the face of the pandemic COVID-19, Apple and Google, the titans of the technology industry, will join forces to curb the spread of the new virus.

The firms will unite to launch a contact tracking platform so that governments and health agencies can use the information gathered to curb contagions. The platform will launch in two stages while “maintaining protection around user privacy,” Apple said in the statement.

The first result of this alliance will come in May, says Apple. Both companies will launch APIs that allow communication between iOS and Android when using public applications. Public applications will be available in the App Store and the Play Store.

The second step of this collaboration, being more complex, will come in the coming months. Both companies will work to enable a contact tracking platform that works on the bases of the two platforms. Apple says this solution is more reliable than an API and will allow more people to participate.

Collaboration between the two industry giants is unusual and comes at a time when the pandemic has plagued the entire world. As of April 10, the coronavirus has infected nearly 1.6 million people and caused more than 96,000 deaths worldwide. The collaboration will allow basically any phone in the world to be used to track the contact of infected people with other users.

Apple highlighted the importance of privacy during these efforts. “Privacy, transparency and consent are very important in this effort, and we will build this function by consulting with interested investors,” says the Cupertino company. “We are going to post information about our work for analysis by others.”

