Apple and Facebook donate masks to health workers due to coronavirus

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Large technology companies contribute their grain of sand in the fight against coronavirus.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on March 22 that the company has donated 720,000 masks. “Healthcare workers urgently need more protective gear. To help, Facebook has donated our emergency stock of 720,000 protective masks that we had purchased in case the wildfires continued. We are also working to get millions more to donate. I hope everyone stays healthy and safe, “Zuckerberg said.

Similarly, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said on March 21 on his Twitter account that the company is donating millions of professional masks of health in the US and Europe. “Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers battling COVID-19. We are donating millions of masks to healthcare professionals in the United States and Europe. To all the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. “

In addition to the donation of masks to health workers Apple has taken other measures due to the pandemic such as close all its stores outside of China until new notice. In addition, it will also make its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its most important annual events, in a virtual event.

COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. At the time of writing there were already more than 340,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide of which more than 35,000 correspond to the United States.

