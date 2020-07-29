Apple and Disney + debut in an Emmy led by ‘Watchmen’

“Watchmen,” the HBO miniseries, led Emmy nominations on Tuesday with 26 nominations for television’s top awards, which for the first time will welcome bets from Apple and Disney on the small screen.

Although Netflix continues to reign with 160 nominations in total, the success of “The Mandalorian” (Disney +) and “The Morning Show” (Apple TV +) is a good premiere for the two companies that have launched their streaming platforms in one year. record in television consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fran Scherma himself, president of the Television Academy, highlighted in the announcement the role of the small screen to “educate, inform and entertain” in the midst of a global crisis.

And, unlike cinema, television has become the prefect ally of Hollywood during this turbulent 2020, which has seen subscription platforms multiply, emulating the Netflix model, and erasing the domain of traditional chains.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown how and in what format the awards will be delivered at a gala scheduled for September 20 in Los Angeles that is a complete mystery.

HBO’s “WATCHMEN”: LEADER OF SOME NOMINATIONS DOMINATED BY NETFLIX

The Watchmen, the Damon Lindelof and HBO miniseries that continued the famous self-titled comic, ran as a favorite for the awards with 26 nominations, ahead of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which garnered 20 mentions, and “Ozark ”And“ Succession ”, which each scored 18 nominations.

This production includes the witness of “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl”, the winners of the last edition that gave HBO the victory over its main competitor, Netflix.

But this time, Netflix dominated emphatically by joining 160 nominations, far from HBO’s 107 and light years from the 47 that put NBC in third place.

Your secret? Distribute your catalog among all categories.

Regina King in “Watchmen” on HBO. (Mark Hill/HBO)

“The Crown”, “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” are Netflix’s bets on best drama series, which will compete with the strong “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Succession”, “Better Call Saul”, “Killing Eve” and ” The Mandalorian ”.

En comedia, “Dead To Me” y “The Kominsky Method” se batirán contra la favorita “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Good Place”, “Insecure”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Schitt’s Creek” y “What We Do In The Shadows”.

Meanwhile, in the miniseries section, although the safe bet is from HBO with “Watchmen”, Netflix sneaked its surprise “Unorthodox” and “Unbelievable” in a competition that closed “Mrs. America ”and“ Little Fires Everywhere ”.

The absence of “Hollywood” stands out, the Ryan Murphy miniseries promoted as one of the tricks of this season, whose cast stands out in the acting categories but its criticized script has prevented it from being in the general section.

INTERPRETATION: STRONG FEMALE COMPETITION AND LATIN ABSENCE

In acting, the category that was presented closest was the best dramatic actress, in which a cast of top performers awaited her nomination.

Finally Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Sandra Oh “Killing Eve” They will battle for a statuette that has knocked out Hollywood names like Elisabeth Moss, Viola Davis and Nicole Kidman.

Julia Garner in a scene from ‘Ozark’. (Jessica Miglio/Netflix)

Although it is more than usual to see Hollywood stars parading at the television awards, the nominations of Jeremy Irons and Hugh Jackman for their work in miniseries, or that of Meryl Streep in the supporting category, continue to attract attention.

Even Brad Pitt and Adam Driver are nominated for these Emmy in the shy section of best guest actor for their brief appearances on “skits” of the comedy Saturday Night Live.

The other notable headline is that, in a year in which the Television Academy has underlined its commitment to diversity, there is no Latino representation except for the actress of Argentine descent Alexis Bledel in the guest section.

Neither Rita Moreno nor the Chilean Pedro Pascal have obtained their nomination, although the latter is the protagonist of “The Mandalorian”, candidate for best drama series. Although the fact that in 90% of the scenes she performed with a mask or double stunts made it difficult to consider.

At least, the performance of Shakira and Jennifer López in the Super Bowl is nominated, a musical moment that almost every year receives its corresponding mention.

THE GOOD PREMIERE OF APPLE AND DISNEY AT THE EMMY

The company that makes the iPhone premiered a few months ago on television with its Apple TV + platform and put the series starring Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”, as the flag of its audiovisual landing.

Although fiction has not been nominated for best series, most of its cast received nominations in all acting categories, which raise Apple’s mentions to 18.

For its part, Disney followed the same strategy with its brand new Disney + and “The Mandalorian”, the icing on its catalog that achieved 15 surprising nominations and has recovered the fans of “Star Wars” after the disappointment of the latest films.