Apple already sells replacement gummies for AirPods Pro

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



With the announcement of his new iPhone SEApple has also added a product plug-in on its website that until now could not be purchased without going through technical support: los AirPods Pro.

To date, to be able to buy new gummies for the AirPods Pro you had to go to the Apple support site and give the identification or serial number of the device so that Apple sent them to you, but now the process has been simplified. You can now purchase a pack of pads for AirPods Pro directly for US $ 7.99 from the Apple store. The pack can be purchased in size S, M or L and comes with two sets of the size you choose.

Along with the gummies of the AirPods Pro, Apple has also put on sale a replacement for another one of its devices, although the price of this is much higher. It is a spare wheel kit for the Mac Pro whose price is US $ 699. It may seem like a very high price, but remember that the computer starts at $ 5,999 for the most basic version.

In addition to these two add-ons, Apple’s website now also features its long-awaited budget phone, the second-generation iPhone SE. This phone has components similar to those of the iPhone 11, such as iOS 13 or the A13 Bionic processor, but it costs only US $ 399 in its version with 64GB of storage, a difference of US $ 300 with the iPhone 11 64GB, the most model Affordable 2019 iPhone.

