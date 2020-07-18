Apple allocates $ 10 million to COVID-19 test maker

Apple



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple to donate $ 10 million to COPAN Diagnostics, a manufacturer of test kits to detect COVID-19.

The company says it will hand over this money through the Advanced Manufacturing Fund, an Apple investment fund. With the injection of money, COPAN will move to a new factory in southern California to be able to produce millions of detection kits a week, an increase from the “several thousand” it previously produced.

“We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to assist physicians, patients and communities in the COVID-19 response,” said Jeff Williams, director of operations at Apple, in a statement. “COPAN is one of the most innovative manufacturers of COVID-19 tests, and we are excited to partner with them so they can expand their work while working to solve this serious problem in the country.”

Apple says that the manufactured tests will be destined for hospitals in the United States and the creation of about 50 jobs is expected thanks to this investment. Additionally, Apple says it is collecting inputs from other U.S. companies to deliver to COPAN.

The Advanced Manufacturing Fund was created for several years and Apple has allocated several billions to the project. This fund injects money into American companies to help them grow or improve their processes. One of the firms in which Apple has invested is Corning, manufacturer of panels for iPhone and other products.

Apple said in the statement that the $ 10 million for COPAN will help achieve the goal of $ 350 billion contributed to boosting the US economy over a five-year period.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos