Apple agrees to pay up to $ 500 million for iPhone slowdown

Apple agreed to pay up to $ 500 million to consumers after being accused of affecting deliberately performance of old iPhone models.

Through this deal, Apple is required to pay consumers $ 25 per iPhone, according to court documents seen by Reuters. The total payment could be a minimum of US $ 310 million and would reach up to US $ 500 million.

Consumers who will be able to obtain the payment are, according to Reuters, users in the United States with an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE and users who used the iOS version 11.2 or earlier before December 21, 2017.

In court, Apple denied slowing down the performance of the iPhones with malicious intent, but agreed to make the payment to avoid higher litigation costs, according to documents seen by Reuters. Apple did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The slowdown of the iPhone, known in English as throttling, caused controversy in 2017 after it was revealed that the firm slows down processing capacity in order to avoid problems that affect the iPhone after years of use. Manzana He apologized shortly after the criticized practice was revealed and battery replacement prices lowered. In 2018, Apple released a feature on iOS for users to decide whether to slow the performance of the iPhone or leave it to nature knowing possible risks to the battery.

